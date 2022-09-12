NEET Aspirants of Biomentors turned out to be the biggest performers in NEET 2022 Exams

On the night of September 07, 2022, the National Eligibility & Entrance Test (NEET) UG result 2022 was announced. More than 16 lakh students gave the exam this year. Like every year this time also Biomentors Online, the EdTech platform which is 100% dedicated to NEET preparations has performed incredibly well with their students performing meritoriously. Biomentors commando (student) Kishan Prajapati scored 688 marks, Prashant Katiyar scored 686 marks and Nitin Kataria scored 675 marks.

In NEET 2022, a majority of students at Biomentors secured more than 650 marks and a good rank in their first attempt which makes it easier for them to get admission to any prestigious medical college.

Biomentors Online has been helping students crack the NEET exam with flying colors under the leadership of Dr Geetendra Singh whose passion is teaching and has experience of more than 25 years in the same. He is a qualified doctor who has done his MBBS from GMC Bhopal, Master of medicine from CMC Vellore, and Specialization in diabetes from John Hopkins Medical University in the USA. Sharing his views on NEET Exam, Dr Geetendra Singh says, “Right approach and constant dedication are the values required for qualifying for the NEET exam. After all these years of experience, I feel that the competition will only increase and so will the level of the exam. This means that the students have to work in a focused manner to achieve a good score. NCERT books are essential but it is important to not just read them but understand them too. Consistency in problem-solving, learning and practicing is what will help any student ace the exam. Buckle up students because NEET 2023 will not be the same as it was, rather there will be more puzzle-like MCQs & assertion reason type questions.”

There are a total of 91927 MBBS seats out of which 48212 are government college seats and 43915 are private college seats. The probability of getting into a government college through NEET is around 2 to 3% that’s why the preparation requires strong devotion and the right guidance. However, Biomentors with their 100% dedication and outstanding teaching methodologies have been giving consistent results since 2017. To maintain their legacy now Biomentors will be starting the ‘Repeaters Rapid Revision’ (RRR) Batch for those students who are on the borderline score and now want to compete for NEET 2023. This batch will start on 26 September and the admission for the same will start on 19 September 2022.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is featured content. This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)