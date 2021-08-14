हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NEET Exam 2021: Last date to deposit application fee extended, check important details

NTA has extended the last date to submit the application fee of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to submit the application fee of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. The application fee can be submitted till August 15, 2021 (11:50 PM). The fee submission date has been extended to meet the demand of students. The NEET 2021 exam will take place on September 12, 2021, in 13 languages across the country.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to provide another opportunity only for the registered candidates who could not pay the examination fee during the period of the Online Application Form for National Eligibility Entrance Cum Test NEET (UG) – 2021,” the NTA said.

“The concerned candidates are requested to use this final opportunity as no further chance will be provided,” the notification read.

Candidates who have registered themselves for NEET 2021 exam can pay the application fee through various modes including, Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI.

The NEET exam which was earlier scheduled on August 1 will now be conducted on September 12. The number of cities where the examination is conducted will be increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in 2020.

Last year, the NEET exam was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.

