NEET Exam 2024: NTA NEET Answer Key OMR Sheet To Be Released By First Week Of June On neet.nta.nic.in Check Details Here 

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Entrance com Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) on Sunday, May 5 from 2 PM onwards. The admit cards for the NEET aspirant students were released in May 2024.

NEET UG 2024 is held in 557 cities across the nation and 14 locations overseas. This exam is conducted for the medical aspirant students who will sit for the NEET UG exam to gain admission to the MBBS program.

Many experts will offer the unauthorised NEET answer key 2024, soon after the NEET 2024 exam. But based on past trends, the answer key is usually released 25 days after the NEET exam. Once I neet answer key 2024 by issued NTA, you can check your neet answer key 2024 at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

How To Download NEET Answer Key 2024 PDF

Step 1: To download the new answer key 2024, you need to visit the official website NEET 2024- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading "NEET UG 2024 OMR sheet and NEET 2024 official answer key."

Step 3: Provide your application no, password and DOB as required to log in

Step 4: Download the OMR sheet and provisional NEET 2024 answer key.

Step 5: You can compare the recorded response on the OMR sheet with the provisional NEET 2024 answer key.