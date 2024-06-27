NEET Exam Row 2024: NSUI Members Storm At NTA Office Over Exam Irregularities| Watch
NSUI held a protest demonstration at NTA office in Delhi, calling for a ban on the agency.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the Congress student wing, on Thursday, held a protest demonstration over irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination at the Delhi office of the National Testing Agency (NTA).
In the visuals, protesters are raising their voices against NTA and calling for a ban on the agency in connection with recent exam irregularities.
#WATCH | Delhi | Members of NSUI today held a protest demonstration at National Testing Agency (NTA) office calling for a ban on the agency, in view of recent exam irregularities pic.twitter.com/dLjzuC99AX — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement