Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761205
NewsIndia
NSUI

NEET Exam Row 2024: NSUI Members Storm At NTA Office Over Exam Irregularities| Watch

NSUI held a protest demonstration at NTA office in Delhi, calling for a ban on the agency.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 06:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NEET Exam Row 2024: NSUI Members Storm At NTA Office Over Exam Irregularities| Watch

New Delhi: Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the Congress student wing, on Thursday, held a protest demonstration over irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination at the Delhi office of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In the visuals, protesters are raising their voices against NTA and calling for a ban on the agency in connection with recent exam irregularities.

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!
DNA Video
DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA Video
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?