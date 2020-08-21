NEET-JEE to be held as per earlier schedule amid elaborate arrangements for COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: The Centre is apparently ready to go ahead with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) after the recent Supreme Court order. The National Testing Agency (NET) earlier issued admit cards for the JEE Mains.

For the JEE Mains, scheduled from September 1 to September 6, 2020, so far 6,498.223 candidates have downloaded admit cards out of the total 8,58,273.

"Out of the total candidates, 99.07 percent have been given the first choice (center) of their preference. So far, only 120 candidates have requested for a change in the center cities allotted to them, which is being looked into sympathetically," said government sources.

The National Testing Agency has given the JEE (Mains) candidates the option of changing their cities of choice five times amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 63931 candidates took advantage of this facility.

Similarly, the NEET (UG) candidates were also given the same option to change the cities five times amid the COVID-19 pandemic. About 95,000 candidates took advantage of it. The admit cards for the NEET (UG), scheduled to be held on September 13, are scheduled to be released shortly. Out of the total of 15,97,433 candidates, 99.87 percent are being given the first choice of their preferred city.

Out of a total of 15,97,433 candidates, 99.87% are being given the cities of their choice. Instructions have been given for detailed arrangements at the examination centers, especially for cleanliness before and after the examinations, due to the COVID-19 situation.

According to government sources, elaborate arrangements have been made to sanitize the centers before and after the exams, provide the candidates with fresh masks, and (on demand) hand gloves based on the comprehensive guidelines issued in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, there were 2,546 centers for the NEET 2019, while this year it has been increased to 3,843--about 50 percent increase.

According to sources, the government has now decided not to postpone the JEE Main and NEET exams.

The Supreme Court order earlier said, "We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for the postponement of the examinations in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main), 2020. In our opinion, though there is a pandemic situation, ultimately life has to go on and the career of the students cannot be put in peril for long and a full academic year cannot be wasted."