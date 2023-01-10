NEET MDS 2023 Registration: NBE invites application, link active on nbe.edu.in- Steps to apply here

NEET MDS 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET MDS 2023 Registrations link is now active. Candidates who wish to apply for the NEET MDS Exam can now do so on the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, NBE's official websites - nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The NEET MDS 2023 Exam will be held on March 1, 2023, according to the official information bulletin. Candidates may submit applications beginning today, January 9, 2023. The application deadline for the NEET MDS exam is January 30, 2023. Candidates can submit their applications by 11:55 p.m. on the last day to apply. Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories would be needed to pay a fee of Rs 4,250. The exam cost is Rs. 3,250 for applicants from the SC, ST, and PwD categories. Online payment methods such as credit card, debit card, and net banking are available.

NEET MDS 2023: Important dates

Online submission of applications January 9 to 30, 2023 till 11:55 PM Edit Window for correction in applications February 2 to 5, 2023 Final Edit window to rectify images February 10 to 13, 2023 NEET MDS 2023 admit card February 22, 2023 NEET MDS 2023 Exam March 1, 2023 NEET MDS 2023 Result By March 31, 2023 Cut off date for completion of internship towards eligiblity for NEET MDS 2023 March 31, 2023

NEET MDS 2023 Registration: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for NEET MDS.

A new page will open, candidates must click on the "Application Link" under NEET MDS 2023

Register yourself and log in

Fill in the application form and upload all documents necessary

Pay the exam fee and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

NBE has also issued a full NEET MDS 2023 information advisory. Candidates will be able to download their admit card for the NEET MDS Exam once the registration window closes.