NEET examination preparation tips, important topics, books: Know all about it

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that the medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on July 26. The NEET will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), an independent autonomous organisation established by the MHRD.

The national level examination is held for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental & other Colleges/ Institutes in India.

The admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS like institutions will be made through NEET. The eligibility criteria applicable to appear in NEET (UG) shall also be applicable to the candidates desirous to take admission to INIs like AIIMS.

The questions of NEET only come from subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany. There are 180 questions from each subject sections that carry 720 marks. The question paper of NEET are intermediate level based therefore revising 11th and 12th standard Physics, Chemistry, Zoology and Botany books that are following CBSE Syllabus is a must. The NEET Exam also has negative marking.

Preparation tips: The NEET syllabus is vast and so one needs to cut down on the extra information and mainly focus on important topics. The NEET Exam covers the NCERT Syllabus as well. It would be very beneficial if there are common chapters as you will not need to prepare them separately. Selecting the right study material for NEET exam preparation is a little confusing.

One can take the help of teachers, online expert assistance, contact with students who already appeared in the NEET exam. A student should prepare study notes for NEET, solve previous years question papers and take mock tests to improve your speed and accuracy.

Important topics:

* Physics: Optics, Mechanics, Nuclear Physics, Thermodynamics

* Biology: Genetics, Ecology & Environment, Cell Biology, Morphology, Basics of Biotechnology, Reproduction, Physiology of Animals & Plants

* Chemistry: General Organic Chemistry, Mole Concept, Periodic Table, Coordination Chemistry, Chemical Bonding

Books:

* Physics: Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov; The Feynman Lectures on Physics Vol. II & Vol. II; Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker; Concepts of Physics Vol I and II by H.C. Verma; The Feynman Lectures on Physics Vol. I (Mechanics. Radiation and Heat)

* Chemistry: Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations – R. C. Mukherjee; Organic Chemistry – MConcise Inorganic Chemistry – J. D. Leeorrison and Boyd; Organic Chemistry – Peter Sykes; Physical Chemistry for Medical Entrance by OP Tandon; Organic Chemistry – M. S. Chauhan

* Biology: Objective NCERT at Your Fingertips for NEET; Trueman’s Elementary Biology Volume – I and Volume – II; AC Dutta for Botany; Books by T.L Rayar; 11th and 12th NCERT textbooks