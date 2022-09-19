NewsIndia
NEET PG COUNSELLING 2022

NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling begins TOMORROW at mcc.nic.in, registrations end on Sept 23- Here’s how to apply

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The counselling choice filling would begin tomorrow, September 20, 2022, onwards. Candidates who have already registered for the NEET PG Counselling process can submit their choices starting tomorrow on mcc.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will be beginning the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Choice filling process from tomorrow, September 20, 2022 onwards. The official website, mcc.nic.in, will open tomorrow for candidates who have registered for the NEET PG Counseling procedure to submit their options. Tomorrow, September 20, 2022, will see the start of the choice filling and locking, according to the official NEET PG Counselling schedule. Candidates who have registered successfully for the counselling procedure will need to submit their preferences.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling – Important Dates

Last date to register September 23, 2022 till 12 PM
Choice filling and locking September 20 to 25, 2022 till 11:55 PM
Choice locking September 25, 2022 from 3 PM to 11:55 PM

Verification of internal candidates

September 23 to 24, 2022
Processing of seat allotment September 26 to 27, 2022
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result September 28, 2022
Reporting and joining September 29, 2022 to October 4, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022:     Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on the PG Medical counselling section.
  • Now click on the “New Online Registration For Round 1.”
  • The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
  • Enter the required information and register yourself on the portal.

The NEET PG 2022 Counseling registration deadline is September 23, 2022. NEET PG 2022 Counseling is being done in 4 rounds, similar to last year, including Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Online Vacancy Round.



 

