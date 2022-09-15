NEET PG 2022 Counselling registrations begin TODAY on mcc.nic.in- Check list of documents required

NEET PG Counselling 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 Counselling has officially begun. The registration link for the NEET PG counselling has been activated. Candidates for NEET PG can submit an application for the counselling procedure starting today, September 15, 2022, on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The registration and application processes for the NEET PG Counseling procedure are now open to candidates who passed the NEET PG 2022 exam. On September 23, 2022, registration for Round 1 will come to an end.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling - Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the tab available for “PG Medical Counselling”.

A new page will appear, click on the link given for “Online Registration".

Enter your credentials such as NEET PG roll number and other details

Register yourself for the NEET PG Counselling process

Make the payment and submit the form

Download the confirmation page and save it for future references.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Check the list of documents required

Class 10 mark sheet

Birth certificate

MBBS mark sheet and degree certificate

NEET PG 2022 admit card

NEET PG 2022 Result letter

Internship completion certificate

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC

Valid ID proof such as Aadhar card, PAN Card or voter ID

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

The registration and payment processes will be open to candidates until September 23, 2022, at 12 PM. Beginning on September 20, 2022, choice filling and locking will last until September 25, 2022.