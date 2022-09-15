NEET PG 2022 Counselling registrations begin TODAY on mcc.nic.in- Check list of documents required
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC has begun the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process today. The registration link is now active for candidates to apply on mcc.nic.in, scroll down for more details.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 Counselling has officially begun. The registration link for the NEET PG counselling has been activated. Candidates for NEET PG can submit an application for the counselling procedure starting today, September 15, 2022, on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The registration and application processes for the NEET PG Counseling procedure are now open to candidates who passed the NEET PG 2022 exam. On September 23, 2022, registration for Round 1 will come to an end.
NEET PG 2022 Counselling - Here’s how to apply
- Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the tab available for “PG Medical Counselling”.
- A new page will appear, click on the link given for “Online Registration".
- Enter your credentials such as NEET PG roll number and other details
- Register yourself for the NEET PG Counselling process
- Make the payment and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page and save it for future references.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Check the list of documents required
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Birth certificate
- MBBS mark sheet and degree certificate
- NEET PG 2022 admit card
- NEET PG 2022 Result letter
- Internship completion certificate
- Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC
- Valid ID proof such as Aadhar card, PAN Card or voter ID
- Disability certificate (if any)
- Caste certificate (if any)
- Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)
NEET PG Counselling 2022; direct link here
The registration and payment processes will be open to candidates until September 23, 2022, at 12 PM. Beginning on September 20, 2022, choice filling and locking will last until September 25, 2022.
