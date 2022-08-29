New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will not interfere with NEET-PG 2022 Counselling as it cannot put students` life in jeopardy. The top court observation came when a plea was mentioned before it relates to NEET-PG 2022 by a lawyer.

The lawyer mentioned that counselling is to start from September 1 and requested the court to list matters before that. A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said that it will not interfere with NEET PG counselling. "Don`t stall it anymore," said the court and further added, "We cannot put the students in jeopardy."

The matter was mentioned in a petition, which challenged the decision of the National Board of Examinations not to release the answer key and question paper for NEET-PG 2022. The plea has alleged serious discrepancies in the scores of the candidates who appeared in the test.