NEET PG 2022: After a "fake" notice circulated on social media claimed that the NEET PG 2022 has been rescheduled to July 9, the Centre on Saturday (May 7, 2022) said that this year's paper has not been postponed and will be conducted as per the schedule.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), which is a nodal agency for communicating to media on behalf of the Government of India, said that the exam has not been postponed and will be held on May 21, 2022.

The fake notice was issued in the name of the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) following which it cautioned stakeholders against "false and bogus information" being circulated in its name.

The Board also advised stakeholders to visit its website (https://natboard.edu.in) for the current and authentic information regarding NBEMS.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has warned against spoofed notices issued in its name#PIBFactCheck ▶️ Don't be misled by such unverified notices ▶️ Cross-check any information regarding NBEMS on its official website https://t.co/rg3ANUqzRf https://t.co/jcnLYvWH4z — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2022

"It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS. All NBEMS notices issued from July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on the NBEMS website," the NBEMS communication stated.

The notice advised stakeholders not to be allured or misled by any unverified notice and should cross verify any information regarding NBEMS through its website.

"For any query, contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication web portal," it said.

The NBEMS at present conducts postgraduate and postdoctoral examinations in approved specialties leading to the award of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) respectively.