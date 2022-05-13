NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court refuses to postpone medical entrance exam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday (May 13, 2022) refused to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 examination.

The plea, which was filed by a group of doctors, seeked postponement of the postgraduate medical entrance exam stating that the current exam scheduled to be held on May 21 was clashing with the ongoing counselling process of NEET PG 2021.

It may be noted that the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for postponement of NEET PG 2022. IMA in its letter to the health minister urged the ministry to postpone the exam scheduled to be held on May 21.

In the letter, IMA stated that the small gap between 2021 counselling and exam, ineligibility of 5,000 medical interns to appear in the exam, and delay in counselling.

“The difference between NEET PG 2022 exam date and completion of 2021 counseling is too short for an aspirant to prepare and appear for an extremely difficult exam like NEET PG,” IMA said in its letter to the health ministry.

“Another innocent 5,000-10,000 interns, who served as COVID warriors during COVID-19 pandemic are ineligible to appear for NEET-PG due to delay in completion of their final examination and consequently their internship beyond eligibility criteria set for the examination,” IMA said.