NEET PG 2022: Union Health Ministry asks NBE to postpone test by 6-8 weeks

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry has asked the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to postpone NEET PG 2022 by six to eight weeks since it clashes with the NEET PG 2021 counselling.

In a communication sent to Dr M Bajpai, executive director of NBE, Assistant Director General (Medical Education) and Member Secretary of the Medical Counselling Committee, Dr B Srinivas, said that a lot of representations were being received from medical doctors requesting to postpone the NEET-PG 2022 examination as it was clashing with the NEET PG 2021 counselling, said a PTI report.

Srinivas reportedly said that many of the interns would not be able to participate in the PG counselling 2022 in May-June, Srinivas said.

"Keeping the above facts in view, the HFM (ministry of health and family welfare) has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably. Hence, the decision made by HFM may be complied with," the communication sent on February 3 stated.

Earlier on January 25, six MBBS graduates had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled on March 12 for admissions in postgraduate medical courses.

The students claimed that many MBBS graduates would not be able to take up the examination due to non-completion of the mandatory internship period.

Congress, DMK, TMC stage walkout from RS on NEET issue

Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) members among other Opposition party leaders staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Friday. They were protesting against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi`s decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill and demanded him to immediately recall the decision.

Raising the issue in the Upper House, DMK MP from Tamil Nadu Tiruchi Siva and his party members stepped into the Well of the House. DMK members said that NEET Exemption Bill was unanimously passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly and the action of the Governor was against the will of the people of the state.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour of the House, DMK members kept on insisting on the issue, but Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow them to speak. They were instead asked to go back to their seat and to "let others speak" in the Zero Hour.

DMK members were demanding the government to recall Governor RN Ravi.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, raised an issue by requesting the Chairman to allow members to put forth their issue. As the Chairman did not allow them to speak over the issue and continued the Zero Hour irrespectively, Kharge announced to walk out.

