NEET PG 2023 registration begins at natboard.edu.in, DIRECT LINK to apply here

NEET PG 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the application forms for NEET PG 2023 exam. Candidates who wish to apply for NEET PG 2023, can now fill out the application form on the official website natboard.edu.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NEET PG 2023 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

NEET PG 2023 Important Dates

Commencement of Online application: January 7, 2023

Last day to apply for NEET PG 2023: Jan 27, 2023

NEET PG 2023 Exam Date: March 5, 2023

NEET PG Result Date 2023: March 31, 2023

Here's how to Apply NEET PG 2023 Exam

Visit the official website- https://natboard.edu.in/

On the home page click on the link that reads "Apply For NEET PG 2023"

In the newly opened window, entre the required details and generate the application number

Log in with the system generated id and password

Fill out the NEET PG 2023 application form and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the NEET PG 2023 application form

Download the NEET PG application form and take a printout for future references

NEET PG 2023 Exam Date

NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on March 5, 2023 at various centres across the country in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. NBEMS will declare the NEET PG 2023 Result on March 31, 2023.