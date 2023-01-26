NEET PG 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow at natboard.edu.in- Direct Link to Apply Here

NEET PG 2023: NEET PG 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE is scheduled to close the registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses, NEET PG 2023 tomorrow, on January 27, 2023.Interested applicants who have not yet applied for NEET PG should make sure to register at natboard.edu.in well before the deadline. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. After the deadline has passed, the modification window will start on January 30 and end on February 3, 2023. The admission card will be available on February 27, 2023.

NBE Official notification reads, "Applications forms once submitted cannot be withdrawn. Fee shall neither be carried forward to a future date nor refunded under any circumstances. Any claim for refund, adjustment or carrying forward of Application fee will not be entertained."

NEET PG 2023: Here's how to apply online here

To apply online, go to official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

On homepage, click on NEET PG 2023 tab and click on application link

In the next step, they will have to enter their registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and pay fee

Submit the form and download the page.

Submit the form and take its printout for further need

The examination fee is Rs. 4250 for the General, OBC, and EWS categories, and Rs. 3250 for the SC, ST, and PWD categories.