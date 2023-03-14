NEET-PG 2023 Results Declared, Successful Candidates Can Check Marks On Natboard.edu.in, Nbe.edu.in

New Delhi: The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET-PG) 2023 was declared on Tuesday. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences released the results on Tuesday evening. The announcement was made by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Twitter who congratulated all students who qualified for the exam. All the candidates who appeared for the exams can check their marks on the website - natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The Union Minister also lauded the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences for conducting the exams successfully.

"The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results. NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!" Mandaviya tweeted.

The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today!



Congrats to all students declared qualified in results.



NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!



https://t.co/7rZshIOr3p — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2023

The NEET PG 2023 exam was held on March 5. As per data revealed by the NBE, around 2.9 lakh candidates registered for the NEET PG Exam. NEET PG 2023 was conducted on March 5, 2023, after the Supreme Court of India refused to postpone the postgraduate medical entrance exam. The apex court dismissed all petitions seeking the postponement of the NEET PG Exam.

During the Supreme Court hearing, the Centre’s counsel stated that 2,929,000 candidates had applied for NEET PG 2023. The NEET PG 2023 Results were to be declared by March 31, 2023. However, the national board has declared the results in record time.