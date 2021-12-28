NEET-PG counseling 2021: Resident Doctors' strike to continue, says FORDA president

New Delhi: The resident doctors’ strike over delay in NEET-PG counseling 2021 will continue, for now, President of Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) Dr Manish said on Tuesday (December 28).

“As of now, the strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling will continue,” Dr Manish was quoted as saying by ANI.

As of now, the strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling will continue, says President of FORDA, Dr Manish after holding a meeting with all RDAs. pic.twitter.com/5Kg41YVMh3 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

The decision comes after a meeting with all Resident Doctors' Association (RDAs) was held at 8 pm today.

Earlier today, AIIMS Delhi RDA cancelled its protest to be held on December 29 after assurance from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. "Assuring the NEET PG 2021 counselling to be held at the earliest...AIIMS Delhi RDA has decided to take back the decision of strike on December 29. All services to be continued as normal," AIIMS Delhi RDA said in a statement.

A delegation of the FORDA had met Mandaviya in the afternoon today. “I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We're not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on Jan 6. I hope that NEET PG counselling will start soon,” Mandaviya said after the meeting.

AIIMS Resident Doctors` Association, Federation of Resident Doctors` Association (FORDA) and Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) had called for a complete shut down of health services of all services including emergency services across the country from December 29.

