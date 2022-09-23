NEET PG Counseling 2022: West Bengal quota registration begins at wbmcc.nic.in- Check schedule here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: West Bengal counselling registrations have started for the seats under the state quota. Candidates can visit the official website, wbmcc.nic.in, and submit an application for counselling to be considered for admission to West Bengal State Quota, Private Management Quota, and NRI Quota seats in various post-graduate medical and dental courses (MD/MS Degree, PG Diploma, and MDS) at various PG Medical and Dental Colleges of West Bengal. The deadline to submit an application for WB NEET PG counselling is September 26, 2022. WBMCC has released the NEET PG Counselling forms 2022 for state counselling.

Candidates must register themselves in accordance with the West Bengal NEET PG counselling process before having their documents verified. After successful verification, WBMCC will publish a provisional list of candidates, and on September 27, 2022, a final list of candidates who have been successfully confirmed will be published.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Schedule

Round 1 Registration September 21 to 25, 2022 Verification September 22, 23, 24 and 26, 2022 Provisional List September 26, 2022 after 6 pm WB NEET PG 2022 final list of successfully verified candidates September 27, 2022 after 4 pm Online choice filling and locking by the verified candidates in final list September 27 to 29, 2022 up to 7 am WB NEET PG Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result September 30, 2022 upto 4 pm Round 2, Mop up and online stray vacancy round To be announced later

The choices may be filled in and locked by eligible candidates from September 27 through September 29. On September 30, 2022, the WB NEET PG Counselling Round 1 seat allotment results will be made public. On the official website, candidates can apply for the West Bengal NEET PG Counseling 2022 and submit their information and supporting documentation in the required manner. Candidates must upload valid documentation in order to pass the verification round.