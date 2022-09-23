NEET PG Counseling 2022: West Bengal quota registration begins at wbmcc.nic.in- Check schedule here
NEET PG Counselling 2022: West Bengal NEET PG counseling 2022 registrations have started for the seats under the state quota and the eligible candidates can register till September 26, 2022, scroll down to check complete schedule here.
Trending Photos
NEET PG Counselling 2022: West Bengal counselling registrations have started for the seats under the state quota. Candidates can visit the official website, wbmcc.nic.in, and submit an application for counselling to be considered for admission to West Bengal State Quota, Private Management Quota, and NRI Quota seats in various post-graduate medical and dental courses (MD/MS Degree, PG Diploma, and MDS) at various PG Medical and Dental Colleges of West Bengal. The deadline to submit an application for WB NEET PG counselling is September 26, 2022. WBMCC has released the NEET PG Counselling forms 2022 for state counselling.
Candidates must register themselves in accordance with the West Bengal NEET PG counselling process before having their documents verified. After successful verification, WBMCC will publish a provisional list of candidates, and on September 27, 2022, a final list of candidates who have been successfully confirmed will be published.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Schedule
|Round 1 Registration
|September 21 to 25, 2022
|Verification
|September 22, 23, 24 and 26, 2022
|
Provisional List
|
September 26, 2022 after 6 pm
|
WB NEET PG 2022 final list of successfully verified candidates
|September 27, 2022 after 4 pm
|Online choice filling and locking by the verified candidates in final list
|September 27 to 29, 2022 up to 7 am
|WB NEET PG Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result
|September 30, 2022 upto 4 pm
|Round 2, Mop up and online stray vacancy round
|To be announced later
The choices may be filled in and locked by eligible candidates from September 27 through September 29. On September 30, 2022, the WB NEET PG Counselling Round 1 seat allotment results will be made public. On the official website, candidates can apply for the West Bengal NEET PG Counseling 2022 and submit their information and supporting documentation in the required manner. Candidates must upload valid documentation in order to pass the verification round.
Live Tv
More Stories