NEET-PG counselling before January 6, no FIR against protesting doctors: IMA

New Delhi: Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday (December 31) stated that they have been assured by the health ministry that the counseling for NEET-PG will start before January 6, 2022.

A delegation led by the IMA president Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh met the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday (December 30) to resolve the issue of delayed admission into PG Medical courses.

There will be no FIRs against junior doctors who were striking, said IMA president, Singh.

He also urged people not to panic about the new COVID variant but to take all the precautions and follow all COVID protocols.

Notably, resident doctors called off the 15-day long strike regarding the delay in the NEET-PG counselling today. The doctors resumed all work by noon.

