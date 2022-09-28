NewsIndia
NEET PG COUNSELLING 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: BIG UPDATE! MCC withdraws round 1 provisional list, final result on 30 September- Check new schedule here

MCC has withdrawn NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result, scroll down for the new schedule

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 08:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET PG Counselling 2022: BIG UPDATE! MCC withdraws round 1 provisional list, final result on 30 September- Check new schedule here

NEET PG 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has withdrawn NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result. The notice released today on mcc.nic.in states that result has been withdrawn since some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on portal due to which their seats were not visible when ‘State Filter’ was applied by the candidates during Choice filling. Candidates should know that the seats were not visible even though their seats were included in the seat matrix of Round-1 and were available for Choice Filling. 

Event Dates
Choice Filling for Round-1 of PG Counselling 2022

After 05:00 P.M of 28.09.2022 upto 8.00 A.M of 30.09.2022
 

Choice Locking starts from
 

03:00 P.M of 29.09.2022
 

Seat Processing of Round-1
 

30.09.2022
 

Declaration of Provisional Result
 

30.09.2022


 

Declaration of Final Result
 

30.09.2022
 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Counselling likely to begin from October 1 

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here's how to register

Go to the official website mcc.nic.in
Then on the homepage, click on PG medical counselling
Then click on link which reads, “New online registration for round 1”
Enter NEET PG roll number, password and then log in
Fill in the required details, cross-check the details
Submit the form and download the confirmation page

MCC has decided to open the choice filling again and also issue a fresh result for round 1. As per the official notice, the choice filling for round 1 will be done from September 28 to September 30, 2022. Those candidates who are satisfied with their choices exercised earlier need not make any changes and the software will pick earlier locked choices of candidate for seat processing.

Live Tv

NEET PG Counselling 2022neet pg 1st round allotment 2022neet pg round 1 counselling result 2022counselling neet pg 2022NEET PG CounsellingNEET Counselling 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : 'Combat Power' of Make in India LCH
DNA Video
DNA : Russian soldiers are now afraid of war!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's Dart Attack on Asteroid decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Why is bad habit of wasting food not ending?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 27, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ashok Gehlot seems to be out of Congress President race
DNA Video
DNA: 'Explanation' of Waqf Board's 'occupation policy' with examples
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's minister dishonored internationally
DNA Video
DNA: Why is NASA preparing to save Earth?