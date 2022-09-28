NEET PG Counselling 2022: BIG UPDATE! MCC withdraws round 1 provisional list, final result on 30 September- Check new schedule here
MCC has withdrawn NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result, scroll down for the new schedule
Trending Photos
NEET PG 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has withdrawn NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result. The notice released today on mcc.nic.in states that result has been withdrawn since some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on portal due to which their seats were not visible when ‘State Filter’ was applied by the candidates during Choice filling. Candidates should know that the seats were not visible even though their seats were included in the seat matrix of Round-1 and were available for Choice Filling.
|Event
|Dates
|Choice Filling for Round-1 of PG Counselling 2022
|
After 05:00 P.M of 28.09.2022 upto 8.00 A.M of 30.09.2022
|
Choice Locking starts from
|
03:00 P.M of 29.09.2022
|
Seat Processing of Round-1
|
30.09.2022
|
Declaration of Provisional Result
|
30.09.2022
|
Declaration of Final Result
|
30.09.2022
ALSO READ: NEET UG Counselling likely to begin from October 1
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here's how to register
Go to the official website mcc.nic.in
Then on the homepage, click on PG medical counselling
Then click on link which reads, “New online registration for round 1”
Enter NEET PG roll number, password and then log in
Fill in the required details, cross-check the details
Submit the form and download the confirmation page
MCC has decided to open the choice filling again and also issue a fresh result for round 1. As per the official notice, the choice filling for round 1 will be done from September 28 to September 30, 2022. Those candidates who are satisfied with their choices exercised earlier need not make any changes and the software will pick earlier locked choices of candidate for seat processing.
Live Tv
More Stories