NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round choice filling, locking extended till Nov 16 at mcc.nic.in- Check details here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has reopened the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking once again. The deadline for NEET PG candidates to submit their choices for the Mop Up Round on the official website, mcc.nic.in, has been extended to November 16, 2022, according to an official notice released today, November 14, 2022. The choice filling and locking process had already been postponed by MCC until November 13, 2022. However, MCC has chosen to reopen the choice-filling and locking process for applicants in light of the Supreme Court of India's rulings.

“In view of the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Contempt Petition No. 671 of 2022 (Dy. No. 35224/2022), all states and union territories have to complete second round of state counselling by 06:00 P.M on 16th November, 2022 and submit the data on the same day to the Medical Counselling Committee for the purpose of uploading the data,” read the official notice issued.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Revised Dates

Choice filling last date November 16, 2022 tiill 5 PM Choice locking November 16, 2022 from 2 PM to 5 PM

Therefore, MCC has decided to reopen the selection process for all NEET PG candidates for the Mop Up Round of PG Counseling 2022. The NEET PG Counseling 2022 candidates can now submit their selections and lock them until November 16.

Beginning on November 1, 2022, MCC will conduct the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round. Since then, MCC has three times increased the candidate choice filling and registration deadlines. The MCC will soon announce the date for the temporary seat allocation.