NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round Final Result RELEASED on mcc.nic.in- Direct link here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET PG Counselling Mop Up Round Final Result today, November 19, 2022. Candidates can download the final result from the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. As per the notice released yesterday, the provisional result was declared on November 18, 2022 and those candidates who wished to raise queries could send it the queries by 10 am today, November 19 after which the final result for Mop Up will be released. The notice read, “The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.”

NEET PG Counselling Mop Up Round: Steps to download

Visit the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in

Then click on PG Counselling

Select the link which reads “Final Result PG 2022 Mop Up Round MD MS DNB”

The final result will appear on screen

Download the final result and keep a copy

Earlier, NEET PG Mop Up Round Provisional Result was released by the Medical Counselling Committee on the official website,mcc.nic.in. Candidates would be required to go and submit the required documents to the allotted colleges. The MCC will issue a new schedule for candidates for the last date to report and other details. For latest updates on NEET PG Counselling 2022, visit the website of MCC.