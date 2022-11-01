NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up round registration begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Here’s how to register
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC postponed NEET PG counselling mop-up round registration to today due to offline admission of some candidates, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
NEET PG Counselling 2022: The registration for the mop-up round was supposed to open on October 31 but was delayed because some candidates were admitted offline. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round registration today, November 1, 2022. “The registration for mop-up round of PG Counselling 2022 will commence tomorrow i.e. 01.11.2022 before noon,” read MCC website.
NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round: Here’s how to register
- Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in
- Click on the registration link available on the official website homepage
- Enter details such as name, date of birth, roll number, NEET PG 2022 application form number, security code, and other relevant information
- Verify the details and submit them carefully
- Login credentials for NEET PG counselling will be generated
- After login enter personal details such as parents details, contact details, category, and nationality
- Pay the registration fee and submit
- Take print out for future reference
Choice filling will start on November 1 and continue until November 5 at 11:55 p.m. The choice locking option will run from 3 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. on November 5, 2022.
Live Tv
More Stories