NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up round registration begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Here’s how to register

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The registration for the mop-up round was supposed to open on October 31 but was delayed because some candidates were admitted offline. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round registration today, November 1, 2022. “The registration for mop-up round of PG Counselling 2022 will commence tomorrow i.e. 01.11.2022 before noon,” read MCC website.

NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round: Here’s how to register

Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in

Click on the registration link available on the official website homepage

Enter details such as name, date of birth, roll number, NEET PG 2022 application form number, security code, and other relevant information

Verify the details and submit them carefully

Login credentials for NEET PG counselling will be generated

After login enter personal details such as parents details, contact details, category, and nationality

Pay the registration fee and submit

Take print out for future reference

Choice filling will start on November 1 and continue until November 5 at 11:55 p.m. The choice locking option will run from 3 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. on November 5, 2022.