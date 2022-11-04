topStoriesenglish
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop up round registration ends TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Here’s how to register

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is conducting the NEET PG Counselling for admission to PG medical courses for qualified candidates, details below.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The last day to register for the mop-up round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling is today, November 4, 2022. Candidates may complete the choice-filling process up to November 5th. Candidates have till November 4 at 8 p.m. to pay. Internal applicant verification will begin today and last until November 6. The process for allocating NEET PG seats will begin on November 7 and go through November 8. The allocation of seats will be revealed on November 9. Candidates must report to the designated institutes between November 10 and November 14, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to register

  • Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the PG Medical Counselling tab
  • Key in your login details
  • Pay the mop-up round registration fee and click on submit.
  • Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Choice filling commenced on November 1 and will be continued till November 5 at 11:55 p.m. The choice locking option will run from 3 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. on November 5, 2022.

