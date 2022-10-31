NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up round registrations to begin TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Here’s how to register

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will be beginning with the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round today, October 31, 2022. Candidates can register on the official website, mcc.nic.in, if they weren't given seats in Rounds 1 and 2 of the NEET PG Counseling procedure. According to the official counselling schedule made public by MCC, registration for the Mop Up Round of NEET PG Counseling will take place from today, October 31, 2022, to November 4, 2022. Starting tomorrow, November 1, 2022, the selection procedure will be open. Candidates who dropped out of NEET PG 2021 counselling after rounds 1 or 2 by failing to show up at the assigned college are still eligible to apply, but they will need to register again for the mop-up round.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: Important Dates

Registration and Payment October 31, 2022 to November 4, 2022 Choice Filling November 1 to 4, 2022 Verification of Internal Candidates November 4 to 6, 2022 Processing of Seat Allotment November 7 to 8, 2022 Result November 9, 2022 Reporting November 10 to 14, 2022

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: Here’s how to register

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link

Enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login

Fill in the application form and upload all documents

Pay the application fees and click on submit

Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants who did not receive a seat in either Round 1 or Round 2 of the PG Counseling are also welcome to submit an application. To participate in the NEET PG Mop Up Round, these applicants won't need to reapply, though.