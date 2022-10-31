NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up round registrations to begin TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Here’s how to register
NEET PG Couselling 2022: MCC will be starting the NEET PG mop up round from today, October 31, 2022 onwards. NEET PG candidates would be able to submit their registrations on the official website - mcc.nic.in, scroll down for more details.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will be beginning with the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round today, October 31, 2022. Candidates can register on the official website, mcc.nic.in, if they weren't given seats in Rounds 1 and 2 of the NEET PG Counseling procedure. According to the official counselling schedule made public by MCC, registration for the Mop Up Round of NEET PG Counseling will take place from today, October 31, 2022, to November 4, 2022. Starting tomorrow, November 1, 2022, the selection procedure will be open. Candidates who dropped out of NEET PG 2021 counselling after rounds 1 or 2 by failing to show up at the assigned college are still eligible to apply, but they will need to register again for the mop-up round.
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: Important Dates
|Registration and Payment
|October 31, 2022 to November 4, 2022
|Choice Filling
|November 1 to 4, 2022
|Verification of Internal Candidates
|November 4 to 6, 2022
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|November 7 to 8, 2022
|Result
|November 9, 2022
|Reporting
|November 10 to 14, 2022
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: Here’s how to register
- Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
- Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link
- Enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login
- Fill in the application form and upload all documents
- Pay the application fees and click on submit
- Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.
Applicants who did not receive a seat in either Round 1 or Round 2 of the PG Counseling are also welcome to submit an application. To participate in the NEET PG Mop Up Round, these applicants won't need to reapply, though.
