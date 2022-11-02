NEET PG Counselling 2022 registration begins for mop up round on mcc.nic.in- Direct link to apply here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG Mop-Up round counselling registration link is active and the candidates can register themselves till November 4, 2022. The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is conducting the NEET PG Counselling 2022 for admission to PG medical courses for the qualified candidates. Students applying for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 will be required to submit the asked documents. The candidates will be able to proceed with further counselling rounds upon successful verification conducted by the respective universities/institute.

NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round: Here’s how to register

Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in

Click on the registration link available on the official website homepage

Enter details such as name, date of birth, roll number, NEET PG 2022 application form number, security code, and other relevant information

Verify the details and submit them carefully

Login credentials for NEET PG counselling will be generated

After login enter personal details such as parents details, contact details, category, and nationality

Pay the registration fee and submit

Take print out for future reference

Choice filling was commenced on November 1 and continue until November 5 at 11:55 p.m. The choice locking option will run from 3 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. on November 5, 2022.