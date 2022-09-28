NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Allotment RELEASED on mcc.nic.in- Here’s how to check
NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the schedule, MCC will be releasing the final seat allotment result for NEET PG Counselling Round 1 today on mcc.nic.in, scroll down for more information.
Trending Photos
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment. The committee published the provisional list on September 27, 2022. The final seat allotment result will be available on the official website, mcc.nic.in, today, September 28, 2022. According to the official notice sent by MCC, candidates have till 11 AM today, September 28, 2022, to register any concerns they may have regarding the provisional seat allotment for NEET PG Counseling.
NEET PG Counselling 2022 – Here’s how to check Round 1 provisional allotment
- Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link provided for “PG Medical Counselling”
- A new page will open, click on the link which reads - PROVISIONAL RESULT FOR ROUND 1 MD MS PG 2022
- Search for your name and roll number in the PDF
- Raise your objections, if any
- Download and save the PDF for future reference.
NEET PG Counselling 2022 ROUND 1; direct link here
Candidates will be able to get their allotment letter from the official MCC website after the final seat allotment result is announced. Candidates will start reporting to and joining their respective institutions on September 29, 2022.
Live Tv
More Stories