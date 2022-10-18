NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED SOON at mcc.nic.in- Steps to check result here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG Counselling 2022 provisional seat allotment result is expected to release soon at the official website. The tentative seat allocation for NEET PG Round 2 Counseling 2022 will be made available on the official website, mcc.nic.in, by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC. The seat allocation procedure for Round 2 will be held on October 17 and 18, 2022, in accordance with the NEET PG Counselling schedule. To view their provisional seat allotment results, candidates must log in to the MCC counselling website using the requested information, such as their application number and birthdate.

The final seat allocation for NEET PG CPunselling 2022 is expected to be announced on October 19, 2022, for the second round of counselling. Candidates who receive seats must report to the appropriate college in accordance with their allotment order. NEET PG Reporting/Joining will be done from October 20 to 26 for this round.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Counselling Schedule

NEET PG 2022 round 2 counselling registration dates October 10 to 14, 2022 Choice filling/locking October 10 to 14, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes October 14 to 16, 2022 Processing of seat allotment October 17 to 18, 2022 NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result date 19-Oct-22 Reporting/ Joining October 20 to October 26, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here's how to check

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical counselling” section.

Look for the link that reads, “Check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Download the seat allotment result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Every round, MCC submits a provisional result to be verified by the candidates, colleges, and institutions based on their preferences, merits, and eligibility. Candidates may object using the available alternatives in the event of any discrepancy.