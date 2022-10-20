NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 reporting begins TODAY- Check list of documents required

NEET PG Counselling 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 reporting will begin today, October 20, 2022, onwards. Candidates who received seats through the NEET PG Counseling procedure from MCC now need to submit their paperwork to the schools that received them in order to complete the admissions process. On October 19, 2022, the Medical Counseling Committee, or MCC, announced the official NEET PG Counseling 2022 Round 2 results. On mcc.nic.in, the final seat allocation result was made public. Candidates who begin reporting to their colleges as scheduled from today onward.

Candidates should be aware that they must have all the necessary paperwork on hand while reporting in order to successfully obtain their admission to the specified medical institute.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 List of documents required for reporting

NEET PG 2022 admit card

NEET PG 2022 result and rank letter

Marksheet of Class 10/ birth certificate

MBBS Marksheets

MBBS Degree Certificate

Certificate of Internship Completion

Permanent/provisional registration certificate made by MCI/ SMC

Valid photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving license/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhar card)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

According to the official counselling schedule, MCC will start the NEET PG Counseling 2022 Mop Up Round on October 31, 2022, and continue through the entire process.