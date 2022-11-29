NEET PG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy seat allotment Result likely to be RELEASED TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Steps to check here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is likely to release the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Result today, November 29, 2022. The Stray Vacancy Result will be posted on the official website, mcc.nic.in, as soon as it is made public. Candidates should take note that all candidates will be expected to report to their assigned seats from November 29 to December 2, 2022, once the NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result is announced. The MCC's official website will post the results of the seat distribution. The direct URL and instructions for downloading will be published here for the candidates' reference once the seat allocation outcome is made public. Since Round 1, 2, and Mop Up Round results were previously made public in a pdf format, the result is most likely to be made available in that format as well.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On their homepage, click on 'PG Counselling' tab

Step 3: Now click on the NEET PG stray round allotment result link

Step 4: Log in by entering your NEET PG roll number and password

Step 5: Cross check and download your NEET PG stray round allotment letter

Step 6: Take a print and keep a copy saved for further references

Based on registration and choice-filling by candidates, MCC will announce the results of any remaining vacancies. Candidates whose choices in the Mop Up round have not altered since the Stray Vacany will be taken into consideration.