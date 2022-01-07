NEET-PG Counselling allowed for 2021-22: Know existing EWS/OBC reservation criteria

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing uproar and protest by resident doctors over delay in NEET-PG counselling, the Supreme Court on Friday (January 7) upheld the existing reservation criteria for the Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) at 24% and 10% respectively, for the counselling process to go ahead.

The order came from a bench consisting of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna, who during the hearing observed and said, "We have been hearing this matter for two days, we must start counselling in the national interest."

What are the existing criteria?

According to National Testing Agency (NTA) notification, the union government provide 27% reservation to Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10% reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) under the All India Quota (AIQ) scheme.

As per this order, the annum income ceiling fixed to determine the economically weaker section (EWS) for the purposes of reservation is Rs 8 lakh per annum.

What was the NEET counselling delay row?

The resident doctors across the country were protesting against the delay in NEET-PG counselling, which was halted due to a clutch of cases pending in the Supreme Court regarding the newly introduced quota for the economically weaker sections.

However, understanding the gravity of the situation and the dire need of junior doctors amid the COVID surge, the Centre, on Wednesday requested the top court to allow commencement of the counselling for NEET-PG saying doctors` concerns for counselling are genuine.

When will the counselling start?

Following Supreme Court's verdict today, Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release a counselling schedule for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes soon. The counselling session will be available on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

