NEET-PG Exam Scheduled For Tomorrow Postponed Amid NEET-NET Row As 'Precautionary Measure’

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday announced its decesion to postpone the NEET-PG exams scheduled for tomorrow (June 23) as ‘precautionary measure’ considering the allegations regarding the ‘paper leak’ and ‘irregularities’ in the NEET-UG exams. The revised time and date will be notified at the earliest, the ministry said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) was responsible for conducting both examinations for the entrance of medical candidates in Undergraduate and Post Graduate courses.

"It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow -- 23rd June, 2024," the ministry said, reported PTI.

The Ministry of Health expressed sincere regret for the inconvenience caused to students, stating that the decision was made in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process.

Previously, the UGC-NET examinations were also cancelled due to ‘integrity concerns’, a day after the tests were conducted all over the country on June 18.