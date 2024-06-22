Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2759781
NewsIndia
NEET-PG 2024

NEET-PG Exam Scheduled For Tomorrow Postponed Amid NEET-NET Row As 'Precautionary Measure’

NEET-PG exam postponed amid allegations of paper leak and irregularities; Ministry of Health cites precautionary measure, promises prompt rescheduling

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 10:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NEET-PG Exam Scheduled For Tomorrow Postponed Amid NEET-NET Row As 'Precautionary Measure’ NEET-PG Exam Postponed Amid Allegations of Paper Leak and Irregularities; Revised Date to Be Notified Soon

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday announced its decesion to postpone the NEET-PG exams scheduled for tomorrow (June 23) as ‘precautionary measure’ considering the allegations regarding the ‘paper leak’ and ‘irregularities’ in the NEET-UG exams. The revised time and date will be notified at the earliest, the ministry said. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) was responsible for conducting both examinations for the entrance of medical candidates in Undergraduate and Post Graduate courses.  

"It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow -- 23rd June, 2024," the ministry said, reported PTI. 

The Ministry of Health expressed sincere regret for the inconvenience caused to students, stating that the decision was made in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process. 

Previously, the UGC-NET examinations were also cancelled due to ‘integrity concerns’, a day after the tests were conducted all over the country on June 18.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Indians' funds in Swiss banks decline 70%
DNA Video
DNA: Why CM Kejriwal's release put on hold?
DNA Video
DNA: Amravati becomes suicide capital!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hindu Chapter' in schools and colleges!
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police 'trapped'?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'action plan' on paper leak
DNA Video
DNA: How Kenya plans to get rid of Indian Crows?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Irrefutable' evidence of NEET paper leak..Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar go to Supreme Court?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP Police being praised?