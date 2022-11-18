NEET PG Mop Up Round 2022 Result RELEASED on mcc.nic.in-Direct link here

NEET PG 2022: National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Post Graduate or NEET PG Mop Up Round Provisional Result has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee on the official website,mcc.nic.in. As per the schedule, the MCC has issued the provisional result. Candidates can download the provisional result from the official website of MCC and the final result is likely to be out tomorrow, November 10, 2022 after 10 am as candidates can submit discrepancy till 10 am.

NEET PG Mop Up Round 2022: Steps to download here

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

Then click on PG Counselling

The notice for Mop Up Round Provisional Result will be on the screen

Download the provisional result from the website

Keep a copy

The notice read, “It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Mop Up Round of NEET PG Counselling 2022 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/ MDS/ PG DNB Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 19.11.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’. The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.”