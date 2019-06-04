NEET Result 2019: NTA to release NEET UG results tomorrow at this time on ntaneet.nic.in

NEET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare NEET 2019 Result for medical and dental courses on June 5 (Wednesday), 2019, anytime after 10 am. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 result will be declared on NTA's official website ntaneet.nic.in. NTA NEET 2019 result will also be available on mcc.nic.in. The NTA has already released the NEET Answer Key 2019 and objections against was accepted till June 1.

The NEET (UG)-2019 was conducted across the country on May 5 and May 20, 2019 (for candidates affected by Cyclone Fani in Odisha and whose train got delayed in Karnataka. Over 15.19 lakh candidates had registered for the test. The NEET Results 2019, which will be published on ntaneet.nic.in and mcc.nic.in, will consist the candidate's name, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, percentile scores, All India Rank, category rank, equivalent cut-off scores and qualifying status.

Steps to download NEET Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the NTA's official website – ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in – for NEET UG 2019 result

Step 2: Click on NEET Exam Results 2019 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number, date of birth and other required details and click on the 'submit' button.

Step 4: NEET UG result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the same and save it.

NEET 2019 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI). Admission procedure will be done in accordance with NEET Medical merit list 2019, NEET Dental merit list 2019.

The candidates qualifying for the national-level medical entrance test will be eligible to appear for counselling and seat allotment process. Aspirants selected under 15 per cent All India Quota seats in government MBBS & BDS colleges will be allotted seats through centralised counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The remaining 85 per cent state quota seats will offered admission to medical and dental courses by the state counselling authorities based on NEET scores.

The general category candidates will be considered for the NEET 2019 merit list on scoring minimum 50 percent. For those belonging to reserved including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45 percentile.

The schedule for NEET counselling will be uploaded on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) homepage after the NEET 2018 result declaration.

The ministry, recently, in consultation with the BoG had reduced the qualifying marks for NEET-PG for 2019-20 by six percentile.

The decision was taken to fill up around 2,000 seats that remained vacant even after the second round of counselling, a senior official said.