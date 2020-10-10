NEET result 2020: Final answer key to be released today; merit list by October 12

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) on Saturday (October 10). The NEET answer key has been released by the NTA on its official website ntaneet.nic.in.

Once the final answer key is released, candidates who appeared for the exam, can check it for all sets (E1-E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6) by visiting the official website of the NTA - ntaneet.nic.in.

Follow the steps mentioned below to download the NEET answer key once it is released by the NTA:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Final Answer Key’.

Step 3: A PDF file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the NEET answer key.

The NTA is most likely to release the NEET result 2020 on its official website ntaneet.nic.in or at mcc.nic.in by October 12.

The NTA had released the OMR sheet on October 5 and has also provided an option to challenge responses. The facility to challenge the NEET OMR answer sheets was available from October 5 to October 7 (6 pm). For every question challenged, candidates were required to pay a sum of Rs 1000 online as the processing fee. The payment was to be made up to 8 pm on October 7, 2020, through Debit/credit card/net banking.

Till last year, students were given the opportunity to raise objections as soon as the answer was issued. This year, there is a slight change. Candidates who appeared for NEET 2020 exam, should note that a notice regarding challenging the keys will be released later.

NEET exams 2020 were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.