NEET result 2020 to be declared on Friday: Here's how to check results online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Result 2020 on Friday (October 16). The Centre on October 12 (Monday) had said that the exact timing of the results will be intimated later.

NEET exams 2020 were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Union Cabinet Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank made the announcement. "NTA will be declaring the results of NEET-UG 2020 on 16th October 2020. The exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates," he tweeted.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the NTA to announce the NEET Result 2020 on October 16. The court also observed that candidates who couldn't appear for the NEET UG exam 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, be given a chance to appear in the test on October 14.

NEET is one of the highest competitive exams, opening opportunities for students to get into the most prestigious medical colleges. As per the NTA officials, the NEET 2020 result will be released in online mode at — ntaneet.nic.in. Once released, candidates can check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 on the official website of the administering body — ntaneet.nic.in or at mcc.nic.in.

The crucial National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which is a pen and paper based test unlike engineering entrance exam JEE, was held on September 13 after being deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26, and then to September 13.

How to check NEET 2020 results:

STEP 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the link for NEET result

STEP 3: Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

Final Answer Key expected before result declaration:

As per usual practice, NTA is likely to release the NEET 2020 final answer key before it releases the NEET 2020 result online on ntaneet.nic.in. NTA has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.