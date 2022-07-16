NEET SS 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the exam schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality, NEET SS 2022. The NEET SS 2022 exam will be conducted on September 1 and September 2 for various groups. Candidates apply till August 24 through the official website- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NEET SS 2022: Important dates

Commencement of application process- July 15

The last date for the submission of application form- August 4

Date of Examination- September 1 and 2, 2022 (for different groups)

The NEET SS result will be announced tentatively by September 15

“Application form for NEET-SS 2022 can be submitted only online at https://nbe.edu.in from 15th July 2022 (3PM onwards) to 4th August 2022 (till 11:55 PM). Candidates are advised to read the information bulletin carefully before filling up the form to avoid rejection of applications”, read the official notification.

NEET SS 2022-Here's how to apply

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

On the home page, click on NEET SS tab

Register and proceed with the application

Submit your NEET SS 2022 application form and download

Keep a hard copy of your application form for future reference

