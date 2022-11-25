NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice filling begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will be starting with the NEET SS Counselling 2022 Choice filling today, November 25, 2022. Candidates can submit their selections and NEET super specialty references starting today on the official website, mcc.nic.in, if they have already registered for the NEET SS Counseling 2022 round 1 process. Today, November 25, 2022, will see the start of the Round 1 choice-filling procedure, according to the official counseling timetable released by MCC. Candidates would have until November 28, 2022, to submit their selections. Candidates must first register using the credentials they used for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test, NEET Super Specialty exam.

The choice-locking process would start on November 28, 2022, which is also the deadline for submitting selections, so candidates must be aware of this. According to the official schedule released by MCC, choice locking will take place on November 28, 2022, from 4 PM to 11:55 PM.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply and fill in choices

Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

On the Homepage, click on the tab that reads, 'Super Specialty Counselling'

Click on the link provided for 'Online Registration' to sign in.

Log in using your NEET SS Roll number, password and other credentials.

Fill in your choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference

Lock the choices on the day of choice locking and submit the form.

NEET SS Counselling registrations began on November 22, 2022. The deadline for candidates to submit their registrations with MCC is November 28, 2022 at 12 PM.