NEET SS COUNSELLING 2022

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 registration, choice filling ends TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Steps to register here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The NEET SS 2022 result will be declared on December 1 and candidates need to report to the allotted colleges from December 1 to 7, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 03:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) 2022 counselling round 1 registration window today, November 28. The choice-filling process must be finished by candidates today. Through the official website, mcc.nic.in, users can register for and fill out the NEET SS counselling. The candidates' selections will be used to determine the NEET SS 2022 counselling result. MCC initially announces a preliminary result, and applicants who have questions about it must send them through email before MCC may make a final announcement. After the results are announced, candidates must report to the designated colleges.

The seat distribution procedure will take place on November 29 and November 30. On December 1, the NEET SS results will be released. From December 1 to January 1, candidates can report to the designated colleges.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Here’s how to register, fill choices

  • Candidates at first need to visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in
  • Click on the ‘Super Speciality Counselling’ tab.
  • Then select the registration link, complete the registration process and fill the application form.
  • Candidates then need to fill in the choices, pay the fees and submit the form.

The seat distribution procedure will take place on November 29 and November 30. On December 1, the NEET SS results will be released. Candidates have from December 1 to December 7, 2022, to report to the designated colleges.

