NEET SS Counselling Schedule 2022 RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Check schedule and other details here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty, NEET SS Counselling 2022 schedule is released. The dates for NEET SS Counseling Rounds 1 and 2 have been made public by the Medical Counseling Committee, MCC. On November 22, registration for counselling is expected to open. Candidates must apply on the official website, mcc.nic.in, if they want to participate in the NEET SS Counseling. NEET SS Counseling will start on November 22 and run until November 28, 2022, in accordance with the schedule. The 2022 NEET SS Seat Allocation Results will be made public on December 1, 2022. Starting on December 2, candidates must continue with the admissions process.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Schedule

Round 1 Events Dates Registration/ Payment November 22 to November 28 (up to 12 noon) Choice filling/ Locking November 25 to November 28 (upto 11:55 PM)Choice-locking from 4 PM of November 28 to 11:55 PM on November 28 Processing of Seat allotment November 29 to November 30 Result 1-Dec-22 Reporting to the allotted institute December 2 to December 7, 2022 Round 2 Registration/ Payment December 9 to December 14 (up to 12 noon) Choice filling/ Locking December 10 to December 14 (up to 11:55 PM)Choice-locking from December 14 to 11:55 PM of December 14 Processing of Seat allotment December 15 to December 16 Result 17-Dec-22

The results of the exam will be used to determine how NEET SS Counseling is conducted in 2022. NEET SS 2022 results were released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on September 15, 2022. Candidates will be admitted to various DM/M.CH and DNB courses offered by the participating colleges through NEET SS counselling.