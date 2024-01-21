NEET Success Story: From Studying At Bus Stands, Railway Stations, This Girl Cleared Medical Exam On Her Third Attempt

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) stands as one of the most challenging examinations in India, demanding considerable dedication and perseverance for successful completion. Illustrating this tenacity is Kriti Agarwal, who, after three attempts, emerged triumphant in the NEET exam. Here's a glimpse into her journey to success.

Kriti Agarwal's unwavering commitment and resilience paved the way for her achievements. Successfully clearing the medical entrance exam on her third try, she initially attempted the AIPMT in 2012, followed by NEET in 2013 and 2014. Despite qualifying in her first attempt, she fell short in the final round. Undeterred, Kriti persisted in her pursuit of success.

Following a hiatus to refocus, Kriti took deliberate steps to eliminate distractions, such as disconnecting from social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. She even intentionally severed ties with school friends on her mobile phone to maintain concentration.

Kriti meticulously addressed her weaknesses, commencing with Physics and Chemistry. Devoting herself to daily practice of Physics questions and comprehensive test-taking, she exhibited an unwavering commitment. Her dedication extended to utilizing every available moment, studying while waiting for the bus or on the local train platform.

Supported by understanding and encouraging parents, Kriti received the space she needed to concentrate on her studies. Recognizing her hard work, her parents refrained from disturbing her, allowing her the freedom to pursue her academic goals.