NEET Success Story: Meet A Labourer’s Daughter With Rs 8000 Family Income Who Topped NEET And Got Into AIIMS

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) stands as one of India's most challenging entrance exams to conquer, yet one remarkable girl defied all odds to emerge as the top performer, overcoming both personal limitations and financial constraints. Charul Honariya's NEET success story serves as a truly inspiring narrative.

Hailing from Kartarpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, Charul's father, a small-scale farmer, faced the constant struggle of making ends meet. Juggling year-round farming on a modest piece of land and laboring on other farms, he supported a family of seven with a monthly income of a mere Rs 8000. Despite these challenges, Charul, at the age of 18, held steadfast to her childhood dream of becoming a doctor and diligently worked towards her goal.

Although initially weak in English, Charul began honing her language skills in Class 6. Driven by her passion for education, she embarked on her journey to prepare for the NEET exam in Class 10. Faced with financial constraints, she applied for a scholarship, gaining access to a leading NEET coaching center.

After two years of relentless preparation, Charul Honariya not only excelled in her Class 12 exams with an impressive 93 percent but also emerged as one of the top performers in her district. However, her goal was cracking the NEET exam and securing admission to AIIMS New Delhi, the nation's premier medical college.

Charul's first attempt at the NEET exam in 2019 left her unsatisfied with the score. Undeterred, she persisted in her efforts, and in her second attempt in NEET 2020, she soared to the top. Scoring a remarkable 680 out of 720, Charul achieved an All-India Rank (AIR) of 631, successfully securing a spot at AIIMS New Delhi and fulfilling her dream of becoming a doctor.