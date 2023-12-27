trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703266
NewsIndia
NEET SUCCESS STORY

NEET Success Story: Meet A Labourer’s Daughter With Rs 8000 Family Income Who Topped NEET And Got Into AIIMS

Charul Honariya's success story is marked by her unwavering determination and innovative leadership, propelling her to achieve remarkable milestones.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 02:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NEET Success Story: Meet A Labourer’s Daughter With Rs 8000 Family Income Who Topped NEET And Got Into AIIMS Charul Honariya

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) stands as one of India's most challenging entrance exams to conquer, yet one remarkable girl defied all odds to emerge as the top performer, overcoming both personal limitations and financial constraints. Charul Honariya's NEET success story serves as a truly inspiring narrative.

Hailing from Kartarpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, Charul's father, a small-scale farmer, faced the constant struggle of making ends meet. Juggling year-round farming on a modest piece of land and laboring on other farms, he supported a family of seven with a monthly income of a mere Rs 8000. Despite these challenges, Charul, at the age of 18, held steadfast to her childhood dream of becoming a doctor and diligently worked towards her goal.

Although initially weak in English, Charul began honing her language skills in Class 6. Driven by her passion for education, she embarked on her journey to prepare for the NEET exam in Class 10. Faced with financial constraints, she applied for a scholarship, gaining access to a leading NEET coaching center.

After two years of relentless preparation, Charul Honariya not only excelled in her Class 12 exams with an impressive 93 percent but also emerged as one of the top performers in her district. However, her goal was cracking the NEET exam and securing admission to AIIMS New Delhi, the nation's premier medical college.

Charul's first attempt at the NEET exam in 2019 left her unsatisfied with the score. Undeterred, she persisted in her efforts, and in her second attempt in NEET 2020, she soared to the top. Scoring a remarkable 680 out of 720, Charul achieved an All-India Rank (AIR) of 631, successfully securing a spot at AIIMS New Delhi and fulfilling her dream of becoming a doctor.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?