NEET Success Story: Meet Prerna Singh, Auto Driver’s Daughter Who Survived On Single Roti, Cracked NEET Exam With Score Of...

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) stands as one of the country's most challenging college entrance exams, serving as a prerequisite for those aspiring to pursue MBBS in India. However, the narrative of NEET aspirant Prerna Singh is undeniably inspirational.

Having achieved a remarkable score of 686 out of 720 in the NEET UG examination, Prerna Singh secured her admission to one of India's top government medical colleges, a feat that brought immense pride to her family and paved the way for a brighter future.

Despite her outstanding performance in the medical entrance exam, Prerna Singh confronted her own set of adversities. Hailing from Kota, Rajasthan, the 20-year-old faced the sudden demise of her father, who was the sole breadwinner as an auto-rickshaw driver. This unfortunate event thrust the responsibility of providing for the family onto Prerna's shoulders.

Compounding the challenges, Prerna and her mother were burdened with a Rs 27 lakh loan, a financial strain they had to navigate without a steady income. Struggling with limited resources, Prerna often studied on an empty stomach, sustaining herself with just one meal a day—consisting of a single roti and chutney.

Undeterred by these hardships, Prerna committed herself to 12 hours of daily study, thanks in part to financial support from relatives who lent her money for NEET coaching. Her mother, in the face of financial constraints, secured loans for her children's education and grappled with an existing home loan.

The collective efforts of Prerna's family, coupled with the academic achievements of her siblings, are poised to transform Prerna Singh into a doctor. Despite financial challenges and the loss of her father, Prerna's commitment to education has positioned her to enroll in a government medical college, a notable achievement celebrated by her family.

The news of Prerna's success in the NEET examination brought joy and elation to her family, as she is now on the path to join a premier medical institute in India, quite possibly an AIIMS branch.