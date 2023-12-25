New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) stands out as one of the most formidable entrance exams in the country. However, the inspiring NEET success tale of Ritika Pal, a young resident of Delhi, is sure to leave you motivated.

Despite facing financial instability, Ritika harbored ambitious dreams. Overcoming the loss of her maternal grandmother, she aspired to become a cancer specialist. The initial step on this arduous journey was conquering the NEET exam to realize her dream of becoming a doctor.

Ritika encountered numerous hardships on her path to success. Hailing from a financially strained family, her father toiled in an embroidery factory for meager wages, while her mother managed the household. The family's humble abode, a small two-bedroom apartment in East Delhi's Molarband area, housed five members.

Financial constraints made it impossible for Ritika's parents to afford private NEET coaching in Delhi. The Covid-19 pandemic further exacerbated her challenges by disrupting her studies. Before the pandemic, she relied on borrowing books and notes from schoolmates for NEET preparation. However, with the closure of schools, she found herself adrift in her pursuit, lacking the resources for tuition, coaching, and even online classes due to the absence of a smartphone.

Undeterred, Ritika and her family made a difficult decision – selling her mother's jewelry, which was earmarked for Ritika's wedding. With the proceeds, Ritika purchased biology books and turned to YouTube videos and free online classes to prepare for NEET.

Despite the hurdles, Ritika showcased exceptional academic prowess, scoring 98 percent in her Class 12 exams. Her determination bore fruit as she cracked the NEET entrance, securing 500 out of 720 marks and an All-India Rank (AIR) of 3032. In achieving this feat, Ritika not only realized her own dream but also fulfilled her parents' aspirations of seeing her become a doctor.

Ritika's narrative stands as a testament to the unyielding human spirit. It dispels the notion that success is exclusive to those with financial privileges. Her journey underscores the transformative power of perseverance, a quest for knowledge, and unwavering focus, demonstrating that limitations can be turned into stepping stones. For numerous aspiring doctors hailing from underprivileged backgrounds, Ritika's story serves as a beacon of hope, whispering the promise that with determination, even the most formidable dreams can be brought to fruition.