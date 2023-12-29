NEET Success Story: Meet Tanmay Gupta, NEET Exam Topper, Inspired By The Family; Scored AIR…

New Delhi: For NEET aspirants, family expectations may be a burden or a challenge to overcome, but not for Tanmay Gupta, All India Rank 2 Topper for NEET 2021 Exam. Tanmay emerged as the 2nd Rank holder in NEET 2021 despite the tough competition. NEET Toppers List 2021 names him among the top three candidates to score 720 marks; however, he was awarded 2nd Rank based on the tie-breaking formula.

Preparations for NEET from Class 10

For any 18-year-old teenager, being a topper in an exam where 16 lakh candidates are competing is not easy. However, Tanmay was up for the challenge and has proven that hard work and dedication coupled with the right inspiration can work wonders. Being academically inclined helped Tanmay scored 100% marks in both science and mathematics in his CBSE Class 10 board exams. This is when he seriously started considering NEET as a viable option for his next challenge.

In a series of interview given to different agencies; Tanmay shares that he his preparations for NEET 2021 exam started nearly two years back when he was in Class 11. In terms of study time, Tanmay dedicated 3 to 5 hours every day after school to study for NEET and on holidays and break-days, the study hours would increase to 7 to 8 hours.

Family Expectations turned into Inspiration

For many NEET Aspirants family expectations often become a burden which adds to the exam stress and anxiety; these compounds even further when you belong to a family of Doctors. However, Tanmay chose to take these expectations and transform them into inspiration to boost his preparations. Tamnay’s parents are doctors; his Father - Dr. Akshay Gupta is the Professor and Head of Orthodontics at Government Dental College while his mother Dr Shivali Gupta is a dentist by profession. The work done by his parents, being lifesavers for thousands of people, inspired him to not only perform well in NEET but top it to be able to get admission to the college of their choice.

Managing Stress during NEET Preparation

NEET 2021 is one of the most competitive entrance exams of the country and competing aginast 16 lakh candidates surely puts a lot of stress on the candidates. But for Tanmay, his motivation to crack the medical entrance exam was far greater than the stress that he felt. Until Class 10, whenever he felt under pressure, he would take to his favourite hobby i.e. swimming. In fact, KC Public School Jammu till Class 10, he had represented J&K in various national sporting events in swimming. But, due to COVID, he was deprived of this as well during NEET preparation.

But not to be bogged down by challenges, Tanmay watched light-hearted TV programmes and cricket matches to destress while preparing for NEET. To avoid falling for the trap of binge watching, he stayed away from any of the OTT platforms.

On being pride of Jammu & Kashmir

Tanmay originally hails from Jammu and had moved to Delhi after Class 10 to prepare for the NEET 2021 Exam. Tanmay’s achievement of emerging as a topper in the NEET 2021 Exam has received accolades from everyone including the J&K LG Manoj Sinha who congratulated him via a twitter post.