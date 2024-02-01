NEET Success Story: Meet Three Sisters From J&K, Who Successfully Cleared NEET UG In 1st Attempt

New Delhi: “If you believe in yourself, you can achieve your desired dream.” These three cousin sisters from Jammu and Kashmir, who cracked the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) in their first attempt, are a testament to this quote.

Tuba Bashir, Rutba Bashir, and Arbish, who hail from Srinagar’s Nowshera, cracked one of the toughest competitive exams with excellent marks in their first attempt.

These cousin sisters belong to middle-class families and obtain their basic qualifications from Islamia Higher Secondary School in Srinagar. Despite decades of insurgency in the valley, these sisters never halted their education and, with the help of proper coaching and support from their parents, successfully cracked the NEET exam.

Urbish stated that there were no doctors in her family, but she made the decision to become one herself. Sharing her formula for cracking the NEET exam, she mentioned that she prepared diligently for this highly competitive entrance exam, considering it her first and final attempt.

“I am feeling very happy. There was no doctor in our family, it was my own decision to become a doctor. Our parents supported us completely from the beginning. While preparing, we had to keep in mind that this was the first and last attempt, we had to walk with this determination and keep studying,” Urbish to news agency ANI during an interview.

Tuba Bashir feels elated as all three cousin sisters cleared the NEET exam together. She expressed that they went to school and pursued their dreams of becoming doctors together.

“I feel great that all three of us have cleared NEET together because we went to school and coaching together & we thought we would clear MBBS and become a doctor. I am very happy because I worked hard and got the result,” Tuba said told ANI.

According to Rutaba Bashir, they began preparing for the NEET exam in the 11th grade and studied extensively to crack it in one go. She credited their success to their parents, who have supported them since their childhood.

“We are very happy. We started preparing for the NEET exam from 11th standard itself. We practiced a lot. The credit for our success goes to our parents; they have supported us since childhood, Rutaba told ANI.

In recent years, the youths in the valley are showcasing marvellous performances in different fields including tough competitive exams.