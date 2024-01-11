NEET Success Story: Meet Umer Ahmad Ganie, A Kashmiri Youth Who Painted Houses To Support His Family, Clears NEET

New Delhi: The NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) stands out as one of the most challenging competitive exams in India, serving as the primary gateway for students aiming to pursue undergraduate medical and dental courses (MBBS and BDS) across various government and private medical colleges nationwide.

The NEET UG 2023 edition unveiled inspiring tales of resilience and determination exhibited by successful candidates overcoming adversity. Among these achievers is Umer Ahmad Ganie, a 19-year-old resident of the small village of Zagigam in Kashmir's Pulwama district. Despite working as a painter to support his family, Umer excelled in the NEET-UG, securing an impressive 601 out of 700 marks. In a family where his father worked as a laborer and his mother managed household needs, Umer's commitment to his studies and work ethic shone through.

Umer's daily routine involved intense study sessions from 4 pm to 12 am and then again from 3 am to 8 am, in addition to attending school and fulfilling his job as a painter during the day. Motivated by the success story of a fellow district resident who cleared NEET and became a doctor while facing financial challenges, Umer decided to pursue the Science stream in Class 11.

Coming from a financially modest background, Umer undertook self-study, relied on NCERT books, and took up painting jobs to generate funds for essential study materials and to contribute to his family's financial well-being.

Reflecting on his journey, Umer encouraged aspirants from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, emphasizing that lack of resources should not be a deterrent. He advised them to focus on hard work, noting that a plethora of study materials is available online, even for those with limited financial means.

Looking ahead, Umer expressed a singular aspiration—to practice medicine in his native Kashmir—once he completes his MBBS.