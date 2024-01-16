New Delhi: Each year, numerous Indians aspire to become doctors by applying for medical admission exams. However, only a select few manage to successfully navigate the challenging NEET exam, considered one of the toughest in the country. Among the NEET aspirants, there are those who achieve success after their second or third attempt. This article delves into the compelling success story of Swayam Shakti Tripathy.

Hailing from Odisha, Swayam Shakti Tripathy secured an impressive all-India rank (AIR) of 8 with a 99.9 percentile score in the 2023 NEET (UG) results. Having completed his schooling at SAI International School, Tripathy's family background includes a father who is a professor of electrical engineering at the Odisha University of Technology and Research, and a mother who is a housewife.

Swayam dedicated 12 to 13 hours per day to his NEET exam preparation. Beginning NEET UG coaching in class 11, he relied on NCERT textbooks and course materials for his studies. Tripathy expressed confidence in his success, attributing it to two years of dedicated preparation and the unwavering support of his family and school instructors. He achieved an outstanding 98.6% in class 12.

In offering advice, Swayam emphasized the importance of thorough NEET exam preparation through effective time management, strategic planning, and, if possible, seeking tutoring. His aspirations include pursuing MBBS and surgery post-graduate degrees at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Swayam Shakti Tripathy's NEET success story exemplifies triumph over adversity. From navigating financial constraints to overcoming educational disparities, his journey inspires countless aspiring medical students. With a heart filled with gratitude and a vision for a brighter future, Swayam stands as a beacon of hope and resilience in the pursuit of academic dreams.