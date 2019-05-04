NEET UG 2019: Exam day checklist, dress code, guidelines

NEET UG 2019 exam: In less than 24 hours, candidates will appear for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) -UG 2019 on May 5. The exam, being conducting National Testing Agency, will be held in pen and paper mode. In these final few hours, Zee News presents a comprehensive exam-day checklist to guide aspirants for the exam:

1. What can you carry inside the exam centre:

These are the things a candidate can carry inside the exam hall:

- NEET 2019 Admit Card: The admit cards or hall tickets can be downloaded from NTA’s website.

- One passport size photograph: This will be used to paste on the attendance sheet before the exam begins. Make sure, your passport size photo matched with the one uploaded in NEET online application form.

- Photo Identity Cards: Candidates need to carry original photo IDs such as PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (with photograph) /Ration Card/ PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category.



NEET 2019: What NOT to carry:

Aspirants are barred from carrying the the following item/s inside the hall:

Any stationery items such as Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner etc.

No written or printed textual material, bits of papers

Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band etc.

Wallet, Goggles (sunglasses), handbags, belt, cap etc.

Watch/Wrist Watch, Bracelet, Camera

Any ornaments or jewellry

Any food or eatable item (opened or packed), water bottle, tea, coffee, cold drinks etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like microchip, camera, Bluetooth device etc.

However, candidates suffering from diabetes are allowed to carry into the examination hall the eatables (with prior intimation) like sugar tablets / fruits (like banana/apple/orange) and transparent water bottle. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolate/ candy/sandwich etc.



NEET 2019 dress code: What to wear

Light clothes with half sleeves, long sleeves are not permitted.

In case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the test centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 noon so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not permitted.



Things to remember:

Entry will be allowed from 11:30 A.M. However, no one is allowed to enter in the centre after 01:30 P.M.

And finally, relax. As the exam hour draws closer, stay calm. Twenty-four hours before the test, stop preparing. Attempting the exam under pressure can only aggravate the stress situation. Instead, focus on your final checklist such as admit card and so on.