NEET UG 2019: Rajasthan boy Nalin Khandelwal gets AIR 1, Delhi's Bhavik Bansal AIR 2 and UP's Akshat Kaushik AIR 3

NEET UG 2019 results: Rajasthan-based Nalin Khandelwal has topped the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2019 exam, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday morning. Delhi's Bhavik Bansal and Uttar Pradesh's Akshat Kaushik emerged as the second and third toppers.

Khandelwal scored the highest marks of 701 (99.9999291 percentile) while both Bansal and Kaushik scored 700 (99.9997873 percentile). Telangana-based Madhuri Reddy G, with AIR rank 7 and 695 marks (99.9993620 percentile), is the only girl to make it to the top ten.

NEET UG 2019, the national-level entrance test for medical and dental courses, was held on May 5 and May 20. Over 14 lakh aspirants appeared for the test including 630283 male, 780467 female and five transgender candidates.

Here's are the names of top 20 candidates along with details of their marks obtained, percentile score, NEET AI rank and state.

AI Rank State 01 390321135 NALIN KHANDELWAL Male UR 701 99.9999291 1 Rajasthan 02 200156570 BHAVIK BANSAL Male UR 700 99.9997873 2 Delhi 03 441114037 AKSHAT KAUSHIK Male UR 700 99.9997873 3 Uttar Pradesh 04 230100063 SWASTIK BHATIA Male UR 696 99.9997165 4 Haryana 05 440901137 ANANT JAIN Male UR 695 99.9993620 5 Uttar Pradesh 06 311311621 BHAT SARTHAK RAGHAVENDRA Male UR 695 99.9993620 6 Maharashtra 07 420127327 MADHURI REDDY G Female UR 695 99.9993620 7 Telangana 08 440815924 DHRUV KUSHWAHA Male UR 695 99.9993620 8 Uttar Pradesh 09 230207432 MIHIR RAI Male UR 695 99.9993620 9 Delhi 11 460809621 HEMANT KHANDELIA Male UR 691 99.9992203 11 West Bengal 12 390326252 SAMEER GODARA Male OBC 690 99.9980861 12 Rajasthan 13 200113699 MOHIT Male UR 690 99.9980861 13 Haryana 14 220105438 RAVI MAKHIJA Male UR 690 99.9980861 14 Gujarat 15 300102596 KIRTI AGRAWAL Female UR 690 99.9980861 15 Madhya Pradesh 16 420124742 QURESHI ASRA Female OBC 690 99.9980861 16 Andhra Pradesh 17 200126285 RIDHAM AGARWAL Male UR 690 99.9980861 17 Delhi 18 220901340 HARSHVI NAYAN JOBANPUTRA Female UR 690 99.9980861 18 Gujarat 19 220800950 ARUNANGSHU BHATTACHARYYA Male UR 690 99.9980861 19 Rajasthan 20 390308713 SATVIK LODHA Male UR 690 99.9980861 20 Jharkhand The All India merit list has been prepared in percentile determined on the basis of highest marks secured in the NEET exam for All India Quota Seats, State Government Quota Seats, State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical/ Dental Colleges or any Private/ Deemed University and Central Pool Quota Seats.

The test was held in 11 languages. Over 12 lakh attempted the exam in English language, while 1.7 lakh took the exam in Hindi. A total of 704335 candidates, scoring between 701-134 marks, have qualified in the top 50th percentile.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will now conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota Seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, Seats of ESIC (Employees' State Insurance) and AFMC (Armed Forces Medical College), Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University. Details for the same will soon be available on mcc.nic.in. “Candidates will apply for 15% All India Quota seats as per the directions of DGHS and Counselling will be stopped once the seats are exhausted,” added notice.