NEET UG 2019: Rajasthan boy Nalin Khandelwal gets AIR 1, Delhi's Bhavik Bansal AIR 2 and UP's Akshat Kaushik AIR 3

NEET UG 2019 results: Rajasthan-based Nalin Khandelwal has topped the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2019 exam, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday morning. Delhi's Bhavik Bansal and Uttar Pradesh's Akshat Kaushik emerged as the second and third toppers.
Khandelwal scored the highest marks of 701 (99.9999291 percentile) while both Bansal and Kaushik scored 700 (99.9997873 percentile). Telangana-based Madhuri Reddy G, with AIR rank 7 and 695 marks (99.9993620 percentile), is the only girl to make it to the top ten.
NEET UG 2019, the national-level entrance test for medical and dental courses, was held on May 5 and May 20. Over 14 lakh aspirants appeared for the test including 630283 male, 780467 female and five transgender candidates.
Here's are the names of top 20 candidates along with details of their marks obtained, percentile score, NEET AI rank and state.
|S.No.
|Roll No
|Candidate’s Name
|Gender
|Category
|Marks Obtained
|Percentile Score
|NEET
AI Rank
|State
|01
|390321135
|NALIN KHANDELWAL
|Male
|UR
|701
|99.9999291
|1
|Rajasthan
|02
|200156570
|BHAVIK BANSAL
|Male
|UR
|700
|99.9997873
|2
|Delhi
|03
|441114037
|AKSHAT KAUSHIK
|Male
|UR
|700
|99.9997873
|3
|Uttar Pradesh
|04
|230100063
|SWASTIK BHATIA
|Male
|UR
|696
|99.9997165
|4
|Haryana
|05
|440901137
|ANANT JAIN
|Male
|UR
|695
|99.9993620
|5
|Uttar Pradesh
|06
|311311621
|BHAT SARTHAK RAGHAVENDRA
|Male
|UR
|695
|99.9993620
|6
|Maharashtra
|07
|420127327
|MADHURI REDDY G
|Female
|UR
|695
|99.9993620
|7
|Telangana
|08
|440815924
|DHRUV KUSHWAHA
|Male
|UR
|695
|99.9993620
|8
|Uttar Pradesh
|09
|230207432
|MIHIR RAI
|Male
|UR
|695
|99.9993620
|9
|Delhi
|11
|460809621
|HEMANT KHANDELIA
|Male
|UR
|691
|99.9992203
|11
|West Bengal
|12
|390326252
|SAMEER GODARA
|Male
|OBC
|690
|99.9980861
|12
|Rajasthan
|13
|200113699
|MOHIT
|Male
|UR
|690
|99.9980861
|13
|Haryana
|14
|220105438
|RAVI MAKHIJA
|Male
|UR
|690
|99.9980861
|14
|Gujarat
|15
|300102596
|KIRTI AGRAWAL
|Female
|UR
|690
|99.9980861
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
|16
|420124742
|QURESHI ASRA
|Female
|OBC
|690
|99.9980861
|16
|Andhra Pradesh
|17
|200126285
|RIDHAM AGARWAL
|Male
|UR
|690
|99.9980861
|17
|Delhi
|18
|220901340
|HARSHVI NAYAN JOBANPUTRA
|Female
|UR
|690
|99.9980861
|18
|Gujarat
|19
|220800950
|ARUNANGSHU BHATTACHARYYA
|Male
|UR
|690
|99.9980861
|19
|Rajasthan
|20
|390308713
|SATVIK LODHA
|Male
|UR
|690
|99.9980861
|20
|Jharkhand
The All India merit list has been prepared in percentile determined on the basis of highest marks secured in the NEET exam for All India Quota Seats, State Government Quota Seats, State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical/ Dental Colleges or any Private/ Deemed University and Central Pool Quota Seats.
The test was held in 11 languages. Over 12 lakh attempted the exam in English language, while 1.7 lakh took the exam in Hindi. A total of 704335 candidates, scoring between 701-134 marks, have qualified in the top 50th percentile.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will now conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota Seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, Seats of ESIC (Employees' State Insurance) and AFMC (Armed Forces Medical College), Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University. Details for the same will soon be available on mcc.nic.in. “Candidates will apply for 15% All India Quota seats as per the directions of DGHS and Counselling will be stopped once the seats are exhausted,” added notice.